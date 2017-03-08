Meet the millionaire who sails the world on a super yacht

See them before they're gone: After Malta's Azure Window washed away here are 10 of the best sea arches you can still visit across the world Discover Japan's hidden side: How venturing out of Tokyo to the beautiful city of Oita means you'll get under the skin of this fascinating country Love in LA: From the sparkling weather to the endless date options, why the west coast city is the perfect place for romance Mile high cocktail club: Emirates unveils new on-board lounge with mood lighting, space for 18 fliers to socialise and SOUNDPROOF curtains Giant 3,000-year-old statue of Pharaoh Ramses II found buried in a Cairo slum is hailed as 'one of the most important discoveries ever' New A 3.5 billion Paramount theme park boasting 50 rides and set to rival Disneyland is on track to open by 2022, bosses reveal Family are forced to sleep on Tenerife airport floor after their flight is delayed ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.