Prince Albert II and Princess Charlen...

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene Bring Their Adorable Twins to a Church Service

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Popsugar

A few days after celebrating her 39th birthday, Princess Charlene of Monaco enjoyed a day out with her family. The always-stylish royal attended a Mass during the ceremonies of the Sainte-Devote on Friday with husband Prince Albert II and their 2-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Go Blue Forever 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15) Feb '15 Son of man 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14) Oct '14 XAC 1
How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09) Aug '14 anya 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC