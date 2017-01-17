Prince Albert enjoys the circus

Clowning around! Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie of Monaco are in high spirits as they enjoy a royal night out at the circus with their family The House of Grimaldi enjoyed a right royal night out at the circus where they were greeted by clowns, jugglers and plenty of wellwishers on Thursday. Louis Ducruet and his companion Marie, his mother Princess Stephanie of Monaco, sister Pauline Ducruet and uncle Prince Albert II of Monaco were in high spirits as they arrived at the 41st International Circus Festival in Monaco.

