Prince Albert and Princess Charlene o...

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco enjoy low-key Irish holiday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Independent.ie

And this week the Monaco royal returned for a third time - the second visit took place in 2011 - as he paid an informal visit to Bru na Boinne and Newgrange on Wednesday, alongside his South African wife Princess Charlene. It was a low-key affair compared to his very first visit to this country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Go Blue Forever 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15) Feb '15 Son of man 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14) Oct '14 XAC 1
How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09) Aug '14 anya 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,128,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC