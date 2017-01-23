Born Jan. 23: Caroline, the Princess of Hanover

Caroline, the Princess of Hanover, formerly known as Her Serene Highness Princess Caroline of Monaco, was born Princess Caroline Louise Marguerite in the Princes Palace, Monaco, on Jan. 23, 1957. She is the daughter and first-born child of Prince Rainier III, Louis Henri Maxence Bertrand Grimaldi and Princess Grace, the former Grace Kelly .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.