You'll Want to Hang the Monaco Royal ...

You'll Want to Hang the Monaco Royal Family's Gorgeous Christmas Card on Your Fridge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Popsugar

Monaco's royal family is ringing in the holidays in style! The Prince's Palace of Monaco shared a whole collection of gorgeous photos from Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II's Christmas-themed photo shoot with their 2-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , on Thursday. Once you get over how glamorous Princess Charlene looks in her glittering gold dress and how cute their kids are, you'll notice a painting hanging in the background of Albert's mom, Princess Grace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Go Blue Forever 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15) Feb '15 Son of man 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14) Oct '14 XAC 1
How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09) Aug '14 anya 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,128,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC