You'll Want to Hang the Monaco Royal Family's Gorgeous Christmas Card on Your Fridge

Monaco's royal family is ringing in the holidays in style! The Prince's Palace of Monaco shared a whole collection of gorgeous photos from Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II's Christmas-themed photo shoot with their 2-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , on Thursday. Once you get over how glamorous Princess Charlene looks in her glittering gold dress and how cute their kids are, you'll notice a painting hanging in the background of Albert's mom, Princess Grace.

