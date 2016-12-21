Monaco's royal twins join Princess Ch...

Monaco's royal twins join Princess Charlene and Prince Albert to give Christmas gifts

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Daily Mail

As well as looking forward to Santa's arrival they celebrate their birthday in December, making it undoubtedly the most exciting month of the year for Monaco's royal twins. But today, it wasn't two-year-old Jacques and Gabriella's turn to give rather than receive gifts, as they joined their parents to distribute Christmas presents to children at Monaco's royal palace.

Chicago, IL

