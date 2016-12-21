The Danish royals bundle up for a pre...

The Danish royals bundle up for a pre-Christmas tradition and more royal pics

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Hellomagazine.com

The Danish royals including, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Queen Margrethe got in the holiday spirit during the royal hunting parade. Queen Maxima and Queen Mathilde sported amazing headwear during the welcome ceremony on day one of the Belgian royals' trip to the Netherlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Go Blue Forever 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15) Feb '15 Son of man 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14) Oct '14 XAC 1
How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09) Aug '14 anya 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,755

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC