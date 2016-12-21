Agreement with Monaco on patent searches
The European Patent Office and the Principality of Monaco have signed an agreement under which the EPO will carry out searches for national patent applications on behalf of the Monegasque patent office. The agreement, which will take effect on 1 April 2017, was signed by EPO President Benot Battistelli and Monaco's Finance and Economy Minister Jean Castellini today in Monte Carlo, where the EPO was holding its Online Services User Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EPO Website News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Son of man
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
|SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|XAC
|1
|How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09)
|Aug '14
|anya
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC