Agreement with Monaco on patent searches

Agreement with Monaco on patent searches

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: EPO Website News

The European Patent Office and the Principality of Monaco have signed an agreement under which the EPO will carry out searches for national patent applications on behalf of the Monegasque patent office. The agreement, which will take effect on 1 April 2017, was signed by EPO President Benot Battistelli and Monaco's Finance and Economy Minister Jean Castellini today in Monte Carlo, where the EPO was holding its Online Services User Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EPO Website News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Go Blue Forever 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15) Feb '15 Son of man 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorp 1
SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14) Oct '14 XAC 1
How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09) Aug '14 anya 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,864

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC