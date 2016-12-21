Agreement with Monaco on patent searches

The European Patent Office and the Principality of Monaco have signed an agreement under which the EPO will carry out searches for national patent applications on behalf of the Monegasque patent office. The agreement, which will take effect on 1 April 2017, was signed by EPO President Benot Battistelli and Monaco's Finance and Economy Minister Jean Castellini today in Monte Carlo, where the EPO was holding its Online Services User Day.

