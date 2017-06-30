Moldovans show support for 'Wine of Moldova' Airport
More than 8,000 Moldovans have voted to rename their country's capital airport 'Wine of Moldova Airport', in support of the country's growing wine industry. The wine-related rebranding of the Chisinau International Airport was put forward by Wines of Moldova, whose proposition was being pitted against a dozen other options as part of an online survey, with a view to promoting the country's burgeoning presence on the international wine market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC