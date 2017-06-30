Moldovans show support for 'Wine of Moldova' Airport

More than 8,000 Moldovans have voted to rename their country's capital airport 'Wine of Moldova Airport', in support of the country's growing wine industry. The wine-related rebranding of the Chisinau International Airport was put forward by Wines of Moldova, whose proposition was being pitted against a dozen other options as part of an online survey, with a view to promoting the country's burgeoning presence on the international wine market.

Read more at The Drinks Business.