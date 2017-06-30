Moldovans show support for 'Wine of M...

Moldovans show support for 'Wine of Moldova' Airport

Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Drinks Business

More than 8,000 Moldovans have voted to rename their country's capital airport 'Wine of Moldova Airport', in support of the country's growing wine industry. The wine-related rebranding of the Chisinau International Airport was put forward by Wines of Moldova, whose proposition was being pitted against a dozen other options as part of an online survey, with a view to promoting the country's burgeoning presence on the international wine market.

Chicago, IL

