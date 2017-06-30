International Plastic Arts Camp at Pl...

International Plastic Arts Camp at Ploiesti

Under the effigy of the Ruler Mihai Viteazul and of the seal of the legend of Mos Ploae, Ploiesti municipality was and still is a source of inspiration for both those who are skilled in writing and those who, in several painting moves, give birth to a canvas. A proof of this is choosing the municipality of the Prahova County as the host of an international plastic art camp organized early in July.

Chicago, IL

