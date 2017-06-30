International Plastic Arts Camp at Ploiesti
Under the effigy of the Ruler Mihai Viteazul and of the seal of the legend of Mos Ploae, Ploiesti municipality was and still is a source of inspiration for both those who are skilled in writing and those who, in several painting moves, give birth to a canvas. A proof of this is choosing the municipality of the Prahova County as the host of an international plastic art camp organized early in July.
