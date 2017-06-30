European Parliament Approves Aid For Moldova
The European Parliament has voted for the European Union to disburse 100 million euros of macrofinancial aid to Moldova, with the first of three tranches due in December. The aid consists of a loan of 60 million euros and a grant of 40 million euros .
