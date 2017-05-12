Romanian Gov't adopts protocol develo...

Romanian Gov't adopts protocol developing cultural collaboration with Moldova

Romania and the Republic of Moldova will develop cultural collaboration under new projects, according to a cooperation protocol between the relevant ministries of the two countries adopted by the Romanian Government on Friday in a memorandum. According to a statement of the Executive, the protocol will contribute to the improvement of the legal framework for carrying out concrete actions for the development of cultural relations and will create favourable conditions for cooperation in the area, by mutually promoting national values and facilitating better cultural knowledge between the two countries.

