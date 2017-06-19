Romania climbs six places in 2017 Glo...

Romania climbs six places in 2017 Global Innovation Index

Friday Jun 16

Romania ranks high and is up compared to last year in a recent innovation index, but it still lags behind its neighbors. The country ranks 42nd out of 128 countries in the Global Innovation Index , a survey of the world's most innovative countries co-authored by Cornell University, INSEAD and the World Intellectual Property Organization .

