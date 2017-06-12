PwC reaches EUR 36 mln turnover in Romania

PwC Romania, which is active in financial audit, legal, tax and management consultancy, recorded a turnover of EUR 36 million in the 2016 financial year , up 9% over the previous year, reports local Ziarul Financiar . The consultancy group currently has 730 experts in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, working in offices in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Timisoara, and Chisinau in the Republic of Moldova.

