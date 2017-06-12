Owners of KFC franchise in Romania set up largest restaurant group in the country
The companies that own the franchises of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Pizza Hut Delivery brands in Romania are now grouped in a newly-formed holding called Sphera Franchise Group. The new company is the largest restaurant group in Romania and gathers the brands owned by YUM! Brands in Romania, and KFC in the Republic of Moldova and the north-eastern part of Italy.
