On Being a Weird American on the Four...

On Being a Weird American on the Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Scientific American

As the flags and patriotic words fly, that unusual adjective helps me resolve some internal conflicts - and turns out to be widely useful I'm very proud to be a citizen of the United States. It's one of the greatest countries in the world, which helps explain why my family immigrated to the US from the Republic of Moldova when I was 10. Growing up in New York City, the American multicultural mecca, I grew to love America as a beacon of hope for democracy and freedom for millions of people across the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC