North Korea soldier defects through heavily mined DMZ border to South
A North Korean soldier defected on Tuesday across the heavily mined Demilitarised Zone border to South Korea, the South's military said, amid high tension over the North's defiant pursuit of nuclear weapons. The South Korean military is questioning the soldier, the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
