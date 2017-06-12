North Korea soldier defects through h...

North Korea soldier defects through heavily mined DMZ border to South

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Reuters

A North Korean soldier defected on Tuesday across the heavily mined Demilitarised Zone border to South Korea, the South's military said, amid high tension over the North's defiant pursuit of nuclear weapons. The South Korean military is questioning the soldier, the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC