Moldovans Protest Proposed Changes To Election System

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Moldova on June 11 to rally both for and against proposed changes to the ex-Soviet republic's electoral system that European rights experts have called "inappropriate." The Council of Europe's Venice Commission, an advisory body of constitutional law experts, is set to consider on June 16 whether to accept a study by outside experts that says the planned changes could lead to undue influence by political or business interests, Reuters reported last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.