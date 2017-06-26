Moldovan investor launches investment...

Moldovan investor launches investment fund for IT start-ups

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Investment fund Fribourg Capital will launch the Fribourg Digital division, which will manage a new EUR 20 million investment fund for IT start-ups. Fribourg Capital is the main shareholder of online retailer Elefant.ro, and is controlled by Ion Sturza , former Republic of Moldova prime minister.

