Moldova to harvest over 4 mln tonnes of agricultural crops
The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of the Republic of Moldova expects that the general harvest of agricultural crops in the country in 2017 will exceed 4.43 mln tonnes, reported by the press-service of the Ministry. According to the announcement, the planted areas under field crops totaled 1.14 mln ha .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC