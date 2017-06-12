India hits back at Trump over climate change
India has hit back at President Donald Trump after he accused the country of receiving "billions" of dollars in return for signing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. "First of all, there is absolutely no reality [in what Trump alleged]," India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told reporters Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC