In 2017, the CIS countries to reduce ...

In 2017, the CIS countries to reduce sunflower seed production

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Agricultural Market

In 2017/18 MY, the production volumes of sunflower seed in the CIS countries will reduce by 1.3 mln tonnes compared with the current season - to 26.23 mln tonnes. At the same time, it will be the second highest result for the whole period of regular monitoring, reported Oil World analysts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC