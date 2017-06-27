In 2017, the CIS countries to reduce sunflower seed production
In 2017/18 MY, the production volumes of sunflower seed in the CIS countries will reduce by 1.3 mln tonnes compared with the current season - to 26.23 mln tonnes. At the same time, it will be the second highest result for the whole period of regular monitoring, reported Oil World analysts.
