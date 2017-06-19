Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Moldova outline ways for further joint activities

The visit of the Moldovan president is a very important event in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev while making statements for press in Baku. Following the meeting in an expanded format, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon made press statements on June 22. President Aliyev expressed confidence that President Dodon's visit will give a good momentum to dynamic development of the Azerbaijan-Moldova relations.

