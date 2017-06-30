Former Romanian President elected hon...

Former Romanian President elected honorary president of Moldova's National Unity Party

Traian Basescu, Romania's former President and the current head of the National Movement Party , was elected honorary president of the Republic of Moldova's National Unity Party . A PMP delegation went to the Republic of Moldova on Sunday, June 25, to attend the extraordinary Congress of the National Unity Party.



