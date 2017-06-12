Exclusive - Moldova plan to change vote rules 'inappropriate': rights body experts

CHISINAU: A plan by Moldova to change the way it conducts elections is "inappropriate", European rights experts commissioned to study the proposal have concluded, dealing a blow to the ex-Soviet state's pro-European ruling coalition. The speaker of the Moldovan parliament, an ally of Prime Minister Pavel Filip, said the ruling coalition would take on board some of the technical findings, but took issue with others, saying the experts had overstepped their remit.

