EU To Offer Moldova 100 Million Euros Aid Linked To Anticorruption Reforms
The European Union on June 15 agreed to offer Moldova 100 million euros in economic aid provided it steps up anti-corruption efforts. The aid, including 60 million in loans and 40 million euros in grants, is needed to stabilize and reform Moldova's economy and will supplement resources provided by the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral banks, the European Council said.
