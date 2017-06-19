Brussels Warns Chisinau Over Electora...

Brussels Warns Chisinau Over Electoral Changes

The European Union has told Moldova that its association agreement could be reassessed if parliament approves controversial changes to the electoral system. "The proposed changes raise serious concerns in the current political context," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a June 19 statement, RFE/RL reports .

Chicago, IL

