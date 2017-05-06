Turkish PM visits Moldova for boostin...

Turkish PM visits Moldova for boosting ties

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Xinhuanet

The prime ministers of Moldova and Turkey on Friday appreciated the dynamic of bilateral contacts and expected a qualitatively new stage of the relations on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral ties. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived on Friday in Chisinau, for a two-day official visit, the first ever official trip at the prime ministerial level from Turkey to Moldova.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC