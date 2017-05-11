Royalty Day: Military ceremony and wr...

Royalty Day: Military ceremony and wreath-laying at King Carol I statue of Royal Palace Square

Wednesday May 10

Crown Princess Margareta and Prince Radu, together with Princess Maria, laid on Wednesday morning a wreath at the statue of King Carol I of the Royal Palace Square, on Royalty Day. On this occasion, a military ceremony took place, and the manifestations in the Royal Palace Square commenced with a recital of the Army's Representative Orchestra.

Chicago, IL

