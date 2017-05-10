Rospotrebnadzor permits supplies of 2...

Rospotrebnadzor permits supplies of 20 Moldavian wines to Russia

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AK&M

Russia's Federal Service on Customers' Rights Protection and Human Well-being Surveillance has completed examination of the documents and laboratory research of the samples of the wine products submitted by SA "CRICOVA" , the regulatory body informed. Positive opinions were issued for 20 wine products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AK&M.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC