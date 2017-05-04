Romania's Royal Family celebrates King's Day in Bucharest, Switzerland, Poland, Moldova
The Romanian Royal Family will celebrate King's Day through several events organized in Romanian capital Bucharest, Aubonne in Switzerland, Poznan in Poland, and Tepilova Mare in the Republic of Moldova. The events marking King's Day will begin on May 6 in Tepilova Mare village in Moldova, with the unveiling of a bronze bust of King Ferdinand I of Romania.
