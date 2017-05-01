Republic of Moldova : First Reviews U...

Republic of Moldova : First Reviews Under the Extended Credit...

Following the political and economic turmoil of recent years, the Moldovan economy has started to recover. Economic growth in 2016 was stronger than originally projected benefiting from solid agricultural performance and better-than-expected exports; and the outlook for 2017 has been marked up.

