Rainbow City Performing Arts - Meet Our New Directors

Friday May 12

TIMOTHY V. NORRIS JR. Tim will join us as Artistic Director of Rainbow City Performing Arts as well as Director of Rainbow City Band! Tim is thrilled for the opportunity and excited to begin his service to the Seattle community, increasing the reach and impact of an already phenomenal group of musicians in the Rainbow City Band.

Chicago, IL

