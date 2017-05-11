PM Grindeanu: Romania and Estonia hav...

PM Grindeanu: Romania and Estonia have similar visions regarding EU's future

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Wednesday, at the end of the meeting with his Estonian counterpart, Juri Ratas, on an official visit to our country, that Romania and Estonia have similar visions and uphold the importance of consensus and inclusiveness in the thinking process related to the European Union's future. In the context of Estonia's takeover of the presidency of the EU Council in the second half of this year, the head of the Bucharest Executive expressed Romania's support "for the ambitious agenda of the Estonian presidency."



