More than 100 poets, from over 30 countries come to the 8th edition...

For one week, between 15th and 21st of May, more than 100 poets from over 30 countries will come to Bucharest for the 8th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival , providing poetry lovers with the opportunity to participate in more than 20 events, organized in 10 famous cultural locations of the city: the National Museum of the Romanian Literature , Central University Library "Carol I", Bucharest City Museum - the Filipescu-Cesianu House, Green Hours jazz-cafA©, The Group for Social Dialogue, Point, Humanitas Cismigiu Bookstore, Humanitas Kretzulescu Bookstore, Tramvaiul 26, the "Tudor Arghezi - Martisor" Memorial Museum.

