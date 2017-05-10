Moldova wants to attract further Czech investors
Moldova is trying hard to become an attractive destination for Czech investors and 53 firms with a Czech capital operate in this country at present, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said after a meeting with his Czech counterpart Bohuslav Sobotka yesterday. Sobotka told reporters that Filip's visit was one of many forms for the Czech Republic to express support for Moldova and its government's reform effort.
