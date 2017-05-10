Moldova Mulls Changes to Electoral Sy...

Moldova Mulls Changes to Electoral System

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Transitions Online

Both potential changes drew international criticism for being a way for the current regime to shun accountability and stay in power longer. Hundreds of people, including opposition figures, have been protesting in Chisinau against a recently approved proposal to change the electoral system, RFE/RL reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC