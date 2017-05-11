Minister-delegate Birchall: Romania r...

Minister-delegate Birchall: Romania remains strongest partner of...

Romania remains the strongest partner of the Republic of Moldova in the latter's process of European integration, on Friday stated in Chisinau, the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, Ana Birchall, informs a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry . Ana Birchall chaired next to Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs and European Integration with Moldova's Government, Daniela Morari the works of the 4th reunion of the Romania-Moldova Intergovernmental Committee for European Integration.

Chicago, IL

