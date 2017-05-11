Iasi mayor wants traditional Romanian blouse in UNESCO patrimony
Mihai Chirica, the mayor of Eastern Romania city of Iasi, would like the traditional Romanian blouse known as "ie" be inscribed in the UNESCO cultural patrimony and has invited the Romanian Royal House to join this initiative, Agerpres reported. The mayor wants to gather over 10,000 people in front of the Culture Palace in Iasi on June 24. They would all be wearing the ia.
