France presidential election: Residents can cast ballots in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

Sunday May 7

French citizens residing in Romania can cast ballots in the final round of France's presidential election this Sunday in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, where polling stations have been organized, with opening hours between 8:00 and 19:00, the Embassy of France in Bucharest informs. The polling stations are organized at the premises of the Embassy of France in Bucharest, at the French Institute in Cluj-Napoca and at the French Institute in Iasi.

Chicago, IL

