Economy Ministers from Romania and Republic of Moldova met in Ploiesti

Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Organizing the exhibition "Made in Moldova" in Ploiesti, at the end of April, attended , besides other officials, by the Vice PM of the Republic of Moldova, Octavian Calmic - the Economy Minister, also occasioned his meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Economy Minister Mihai Tudose. On April 27, 2017, when the exhibition "Made in Moldova" officially opened in Prahova, Ploiesti, the Economy Minister and Vice PM of the Republic of Moldova, Octavian Calmic, also met the Romanian Economy Minister, Mihai Tudose.

