Chisinau Mayor, City Officials Detained In Corruption Case

Dorin Chirtoaca and the other officials, including a deputy mayor, were taken to Moldova's National Anticorruption Center on the evening of May 25 and ordered held for 72 hours after prosecutors searched city hall for several hours. Moldovan media reported that the arrests were made in connection with allegations of influence peddling and abuse of authority in the construction of several parking lots in the capital, as well as other deals.

