96 minibuses donated by Romanian Government to pupils in Republic of Moldova reach destination

A number of 96 minibuses for pupils' transport arrived in the Republic of Moldova, after a Memorandum for granting educational assistance was signed during the Romanian Government meeting on 22 March, respectively the continuation of the school minibuses donation programme meant to solve the most difficult and urgent situations in the Republic of Moldova's countryside. According to a press release by the Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds sent on Friday to AGERPRES, there are 95 vehicles with 16 + 1 seats and one motorized vehicle for the transport of people with reduced mobility, equipped for a number of two special seats - wheelchairs.

