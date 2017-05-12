12 states, including Romania, discuss economic cooperation in Black Sea
Representatives from 12 states, including Romania, will meet in Istanbul today for the anniversary summit of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization . Three heads of state are expected at the meeting, namely Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country holds the presidency of the organization, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, as well as the Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, reports local Hotnews.ro.
Start the conversation
