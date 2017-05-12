12 states, including Romania, discuss...

12 states, including Romania, discuss economic cooperation in Black Sea

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Representatives from 12 states, including Romania, will meet in Istanbul today for the anniversary summit of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization . Three heads of state are expected at the meeting, namely Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country holds the presidency of the organization, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, as well as the Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, reports local Hotnews.ro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC