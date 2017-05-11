11:02 Turkmen government delegation v...

11:02 Turkmen government delegation visits Moldova

Read more: AkiPress

Government delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov paid official visit to Moldova on May 15-16, the press service of the Turkmen foreign ministry said. On May 15, the delegation of Turkmenistan had a meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

