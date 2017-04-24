We attach importance to the publicati...

We attach importance to the publication of the so-called White Book...

Friday Apr 14

Serzh Sargsyan, who is in Bishkek on a working visit, together with other leaders of the EAEU - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who was invited to take part at the gathering, participated at the session of the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council. Present at the session was also the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkissian.

Chicago, IL

