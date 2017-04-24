Timisoara, in final for 2020 European...

Timisoara, in final for 2020 European Youth Capital title

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Timisoara city was selected for the final of the Timisoara 2020 European Youth Capital competition, where the city is to compete against Amiens , Klaipeda , Chisinau and Villach . "Timisoara entering in the final for the title of 2020 European Youth Capital competition represents an even greater challenge for the youth organizations in the city, but also for the youngsters in general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,666,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC