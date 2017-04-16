Tariceanu wants Parliament to hold meeting dedicated to the Centenary of the Union

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu proposed on Monday the holding of a joint anniversary meeting of Parliament dedicated to the "Iasi - Capital of the Romanian Kingdom 1916-1918 and City of the Great Union" Centenary, President Klaus Iohannis set to be among its guests. "Holding a joint Senate and Lower Chamber meeting will allow us to mark the historical and political role of the decisions taken by the legislative body 100 years ago, and to express the political consensus of the current Parliament by adopting the Law on the Centenary of the Great Union of 1 December 1918," reads the note that Tariceanu sent to the Senate's Standing Bureau.

