Quarter of Moldova's population suffers from depression: expert

Depression is becoming a major health problem in Moldova, and as many as 25 percent of the population suffers from different degrees of depression, a local expert told a roundtable meeting on Friday on the occasion of World Health Day. Depression becomes more spread among children, teens and young people in Moldova, stated Nicolae Rosca, head of the Control and Prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases Division of the Chisinau Public Health Center.

Chicago, IL

